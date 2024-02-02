The U.S. Army Reserve posthumously promoted three soldiers in the wake of a drone attack, attributed to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, that took place at Tower 22 in Jordan on Jan. 28.

Spc. Kennedy Sanders and Spc. Breonna Moffett, who were killed in the attack were raised to the rank of sergeant.

Sgt. William Rivers, who was also killed in the attack, was promoted to staff sergeant.

“This progression recognizes their courage, honor, and fidelity in service to this great nation,” a Reserve spokesperson told Army Times. “Though we mourn the tragic loss of these soldiers, we hope this recognition provides some comfort to their families and shows our commitment to remembering their legacies of loyal service.”

The soldiers, all assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, an Army Reserve unit based in Fort Moore, Georgia, were promoted “in recognition of their exceptional courage, dedication, and leadership during Operation Inherent Resolve,” according to a release provided to Army Times.

Sanders and Moffett enlisted in 2019 as horizontal construction engineers, according to the Army. Rivers joined in 2011 as an electrician.

“Throughout their service, they have demonstrated a deep commitment to their fellow soldiers and the mission,” the Army said in its release.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base on Friday, where they met with the families of the fallen.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement that the strike hit containerized housing units, home to some 350 troops stationed at Tower 22.

As of Monday, at least 41 troops were counted as injured in the attack — an updated number was not available as of Thursday afternoon.

Tower 22 is a logistics support facility on the Jordan-Syria border. The base is just six miles away from the Iraq border and sits near the demilitarized zone between Jordan and Syria in an area called Rukban.

Guard members make up the majority of its staff, with troops from 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment with the Arizona National Guard, the California National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division, the Kentucky Guard’s 138th Field Artillery Brigade and the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion form the New York National Guard, Military Times previously reported.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.