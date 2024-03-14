A free transit network opened earlier this month at Fort Cavazos, Texas, with the aim of providing an efficient and convenient transportation option for the Army base community.

Officials welcomed the now fully operational Cavazos Connector during a March 2 ceremony.

“This innovative transit system stands as a demonstration to the ingenuity and commitment that Fort Cavazos leadership has toward improving the quality of life for our soldiers, civilians and families here at the Great Place,” Fort Cavazos garrison commander Col. Lakicia Stokes said during the ribbon cutting event.

The network at Cavazos, home of the III Armored Corps, consists of two systems that work in tandem: a circulator route and rideshare service.

The circulator bus arrives at 28 high-use stops on base over a 20-minute cycle. It travels in both clockwise and counterclockwise directions and does not require a reservation to ride.

The micro-transit system, which acts similar to popular vehicle services like Uber and Lyft, takes riders across five zones to and from barracks, family housing areas or to the circulator route. Trips can be booked through the Cavazos Connector mobile app (known as The HOP, which is also used for other regional transit services) or by calling to speak with a scheduler.

Anyone with a Department of Defense identification card now has access to the transit system, a release said.

The service will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m during weekdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during weekends and holidays.

“We are poised to set a new standard for military installation transportation nationwide,” Stokes said, highlighting the systems will help increase accessible transit and promote environmental sustainability.

To explore the route maps and transit zones, or for more information about catching a ride, visit the Cavazos Connector webpage.

Jonathan is a staff writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times. Follow him on Twitter @lehrfeld_media