A trainee at Army Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina died on Monday, according to a statement from base public affairs officials.

Pfc. Veronica Wynn, 39, with 3rd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, became unresponsive during “structured and disciplined pickup in the company area,” according to the statement. Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures and transported her to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m.

“Today is an especially sad day for Team Jackson after the loss of one of our newest Soldiers,” said Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly in the statement, which was posted to the base’s Facebook page. “We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones. We are providing comfort and assistance to her family and fellow trainees.”

Wynn’s home of record was Hurtsboro, Alabama, and her next of kin have been notified, according to the statement. An investigation is being conducted into the cause of her death.

Army Basic Combat Training lasts 10 weeks and is broken into three phases: Red Phase, which focuses on the transformation from civilian to soldier; White Phase deals with combat training; and Blue Phase, which emphasizes tactical training.

