A federal judge has sentenced a former Army warrant officer to three years in prison and ordered him to pay $500,000 in restitution and forfeiture for selling $2 million worth of stolen military equipment.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Hammond, 38, previously pleaded guilty to six charges, including theft of government property, wire fraud, money laundering, mail fraud and transportation of stolen goods before his sentencing hearing Wednesday, according to a Justice Department release.

A jury convicted him of an additional count of money laundering and aiding and abetting in a November 2023 trial.

RELATED

Both Hammond and his wife, Army Maj. Heather Hammond, were arrested in May 2022 and later found guilty in an April 2023 jury trial.

However, the couple was granted a new trial in November 2023 following court motions, according to court documents. In the second trial, a jury found Hammond guilty but acquitted Heather of the charges she faced.

“Hammond stole and then sold military scopes, weapons parts, tools, night vision goggles and ATVs meant to support our troops in the fight for freedom,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “Through his scheme, he had hoped to retire in style. Instead, he will be spending the next three years in prison.”

Over a two-year period, Hammond used his position at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, since renamed Fort Liberty, to requisition government property for his unit. But Hammond never logged the property into Army inventory and instead sold the items to various individuals, according to court documents.

During that time, Hammond received at least $1.8 million in wire transfers and other payments. When police searched his home, they seized 98 firearms, 90 military-issued spotting scopes, hundreds of other military-issued firearms accessories, night vision goggles, electronic equipment and more than $100,000 in cash, according to the release.

“This sentencing sends a stark warning to those who put greed above their sworn duty,” stated Christopher Dillard, special agent in charge of the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), Mid-Atlantic Field Office.

Investigators traced 200 items sold by Hammond or at his home that should have been issued to his unit.

The fraud was uncovered when an equipment supplier noticed that government contract items were being sent in for warranty repairs from a private individual, according to court documents.

“This sentencing is a result of a joint investigation and Army CID’s commitment to protect the government, the Army, and most importantly, the taxpayer, from those whose actions can erode the trust and confidence in our military and warfighting capability,” said Keith K. Kelly, special agent in charge of Fraud Field Office of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Hammond must report to prison by Sept. 1.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.