The senior enlisted leader for military operations in the nation’s capital was relieved of her position last week, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp was relieved on August 8 “due to a loss of trust and confidence in her leadership,” a Joint Task Force-National Capital Region spokesman said in an email to Army Times.

Knapp also served as the enlisted leader of The Army’s Military District of Washington.

Her relief came following a 15-6 investigation, task force spokesman Bernard Lashleyleidner confirmed, but he declined to provide further details regarding the investigation’s findings.

A 15-6 investigation is a probe that can be done in response to allegations involving command climate concerns, poor leadership or misconduct.

Knapp rose to public prominence in 2021 as the first female senior enlisted leader of the 101st Airborne Division. She served in that position until being assigned to the task force in mid-2023.

At Knapp’s change of responsibility ceremony last year, the then-commanding officer of the 101st, Maj. Gen. J.P. McGee, commended her leadership, according to a release.

“With their unparalleled empathy and care for soldiers, Command Sgt. Maj. Knapp spearheaded and implemented several cohesion-bolstering division-wide initiatives with incredible results,” McGee said. “Changing a culture of an organization with 20,000 Soldiers is exceptionally difficult, and she left no stone unturned to make this change a reality and make the lives of soldiers better.”

Knapp enlisted in the Army in 2000. She subsequently deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Romania and Afghanistan, according to her official biography, which was removed recently from the task force’s website.

Her awards and commendations include two Legions of Merit, nine Army Achievement Medals, seven Army Good Conduct Medals, five Army Commendation Medals, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, NATO-ISAF Medal, and Meritorious Unit Commendation.

The military news website Task and Purpose first reported Knapp’s relief.

Sgt. Maj. Eberhard Nordman, the task force’s provost marshal, has been named as Knapp’s acting replacement.

Last month, the Army fired another enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Carlson, in connection to alcohol-related incidents while he served with the Italy-based 173rd Airborne Brigade, officials said.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.