After a few years away from the spotlight, actor Denis Leary is returning to star in a prime-time TV series about the Army.

“Going Dutch” will premiere on Fox in January and will follow brash U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn, who is reassigned to the Netherlands after an inappropriate outburst, Deadline first reported.

Described in a teaser trailer as the least important military base in the world, the destination is unlike anything Quinn is used to, having served for three decades in the highest echelon of the military community.

It’s more of a lavish hotel than anything else, boasting a Michel Star-level commissary, bowling alley, scented laundry, and the only fromagerie in the Army, according to Deadline.

The colonel finds himself brushing shoulders with new types of service members who aren’t necessarily the cream of the military crop.

For instance, in the trailer, a soldier accidentally runs into a window paned door and shatters the glass.

Not exactly West Point material.

Throughout the show, he tries to reform the military outcasts by instilling professionalism in them and the base.

Danny Pudi, known for his work on Fox’s “Community,” will also star in the show as Maj. Abraham Shah, the colonel’s executive officer.

Leary rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian in the 90s, and found work as an actor after, most notably starring in FX’s “Rescue Me.” He was a co-creator of the show, which followed an alcoholic firefighter battling his demons after 9/11 and was nominated for several Emmys.

