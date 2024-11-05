A 23-year-old Army sergeant who served on the temporary Gaza pier mission earlier this year died last week from injuries sustained in non-combat duties during the mission.

A spokesperson with 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, confirmed the Oct. 31 death of Sgt. Quandarius Stanley from his injuries.

Stanley was critically injured in May when high winds and heavy seas damaged the pier, causing four Army vessels to become beached, The Associated Press reported. Two other service members also were injured but later returned to duty.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sgt. Quandarius Davon Stanley,” Capt. Shkeila Milford-Glover, command spokesperson told Army Times in an email statement today.

The two other soldiers sustained minor injuries. Stanley was treated at an Israeli hospital before being moved to Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas, in June.

Officials did not share details of the injuries that Stanley succumbed to last week.

“Sgt. Quandarius Stanley was an instrumental and well respected first line leader in the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary, especially during the mission to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” said Col. John “Eddie” Gray, brigade commander. “We will continue to provide support to his family during this difficult time. Our entire unit mourns alongside his family.”

The transportation brigade is out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

The massive pier project was hampered by unexpected bad weather and security issues, as well as persistent safety issues involving Israeli forces that prompted aid agencies to halt distribution of the supplies out of fear of being injured and killed.

The Defense Department formally pulled the pier from the Gaza shore on June 28 and declared an end in mid-July to the mission to bring aid into the territory besieged by the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Gaza floating pier operated for nearly three weeks delivering 19.4 million pounds of aid to residents, according to Pentagon officials.

Stanley served in the Army from July 2020 until he was medically retired due to his injuries Oct. 25, officials confirmed.

The sergeant’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and the Driver and Mechanic Badge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.