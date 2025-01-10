U.S. soldiers are 10 times more likely to use nicotine pouches than the average American adult, according to a new research study.

Researchers at the University of Virginia Cancer Center, University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and Fort Liberty Department of Public Health analyzed nicotine pouch use among 1,957 soldiers surveyed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, in 2022 and 2023, according to a Wednesday release announcing the findings.

Nearly one-fourth of respondents surveyed reported using the pouches, despite the serious negative health effects that have been linked to the products, including cardiovascular risks, lung and stomach problems, gum ulcers, oral health issues and nicotine’s ability to promote cancer growth, according to the release.

Soldiers completed the surveys in two batches at an undesignated predeployment site. According to the study, 411 completed surveys in 2022, while 1,546 completed surveys in 2023.

Nicotine pouch use among surveyed service members also increased over the two-year course of the study.

Meanwhile, only 3% of all American adults have reported ever using the pouches, according to the study.

“Military personnel historically use tobacco and nicotine products at much higher rates than their civilian counterparts,” said Dr. Melissa Little, director of the Center for Nicotine and Tobacco Research at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. “Our results show that these same disparities are continuing with new and emerging products, like nicotine pouches.”

Other studies have shown higher tobacco use among military members. About 9% of troops use smokeless tobacco, or chew, as compared to nearly 4% of civilians, according to a separate 2012 study published by Oxford Academic in the “Nicotine and Tobacco Research” journal.

The Fort Liberty study found that pouch users were more likely to be unmarried, under age 30, white and male.

The same cohort was also more likely to use other products containing nicotine, such as vapes, cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, according to the release.

Respondents over the age of 30 reported using the pouches less frequently, while those with a bachelor’s degree or higher used nicotine pouches more than those with a high school degree or General Educational Development equivalent.

“We are currently working on addressing these high rates of nicotine pouches by developing tailored interventions for military personnel,” Little said. “Given everything that military personnel sacrifice to serve our country, providing them with the tools to lead the healthiest lives possible is the best way we can give back.”

The findings were published in the scientific journal JAMA Network Open, according to the release.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.