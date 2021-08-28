A series of attacks Thursday outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport Kabul, Afghanistan, killed 13 U.S. service members supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier were “killed as the result of an enemy attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations,” according to a Saturday press release from the Department of Defense, which released the names of the U.S. troops.

The names were released 24 hours after families of the deceased were notified.

For the Marine Corps, the deceased are:

•Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, assigned to 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

•Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The rest were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California.

• Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

• Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.

• Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.

• Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.

• Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.

• Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.

• Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.

• Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

• Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

For the Navy, the deceased is:

• Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio. He was assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California.

For the Army, the deceased is:

• Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. Knauss was assigned to 9th PSYOP Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as Military Times learns more about each service member.

Andrea Scott is editor of Marine Corps Times.

