Editor’s note: This report has been updated with a comment from Delta.

A Marine Corps veteran alleges she was booted from a Delta flight last week for wearing a shirt calling for an end to veteran suicide, according to multiple media reports.

Catherine Banks told NBC Bay Area that the incident occurred Wednesday as she wore a shirt that read, “Do not give in to the war within. End veteran suicide.”

Banks told NBC that she was attempting to fly out of San Francisco International Airport.

“A male flight attendant was saying, ‘Ma’am, ma’am.’ I looked around, like, ‘Who was he talking to?’ And it was me. He said, ‘You need to get off the plane,’ and I was like, ‘What did I do?’” Banks said, according to NBC.

Banks could not be reached for comment Monday, but NBC reported that she learned why she was booted from the plane while on the jet bridge by a flight attendant.

“He said that shirt you’re wearing is threatening,” Banks said, according to NBC. “I said, ‘Are you kidding me? I’m a Marine Corps vet. I’m going to see my Marine sister. I’ve been in the Marine Corps for 22 years and worked for the Air Force for 15 years. I’m going to visit her.’ He said, ‘I don’t care about your service, and I don’t care about her service. The only way you’re going to get back on the plane is if you take it off right now.’”

Banks told NBC that Delta eventually let her get back on her flight, but that she had to sit in the back and missed a connection because of the delay.

Delta said in a statement to Marine Corps Times Monday that the matter had been resolved.

“We appreciate [Banks’] patience as we continued to work to understand what occurred during this event,” Delta said. “Most importantly, we are thankful for her service to our country.”

The airline’s website states that flight crews may remove passengers when their “conduct, attire, hygiene or odor creates an unreasonable risk of offense or annoyance to other passengers.”

Troops, veterans and family members experiencing suicidal thoughts can call or text the 24-hour Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or visit VeteransCrisisLine.net.