A judge demoted a Marine Corps sergeant major to sergeant last month for donning military awards and decorations, such as the Purple Heart, that he never earned.

Then-Sgt. Maj. Charlie Clawson was charged and sentenced for wearing nine unauthorized decorations, ribbons, devices or insignia between January 2019 and October 2023, according to charge sheets obtained by Marine Corps Times.

Included in the awards and decorations Clawson deceptively sported on his uniform were the Purple Heart, awarded to those killed or wounded during military service; the Combat Action Ribbon, distributed to sailors or Marines who actively participated in ground or surface combat; and the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, authorized for those who contributed to meritorious achievement for joint activities, the charge sheets said.

Clawson also wore the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Service Medal, the Kosovo Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (with a silver and bronze device to denote seven awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Navy and Marine Corps Parachutist Insignia, the charge sheets said.

For each of these awards, Clawson also faced a charge for violating Article 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, a general article that covers misconduct, such as indecent acts, fraternization and bigamy.

Likewise, Clawson was also charged with making a false official statement after reportedly sharing a bogus doctoral degree and transcript from Liberty University with Marine Corps Manpower and Reserve Affairs in May 2019.

The statement was “totally false, and was then known by the said Sergeant Major Clawson to be so false,” the charge sheet said.

Maj. Hector Infante, a spokesman with Marine Corps Training and Education Command at Quantico, confirmed to Marine Corps Times that a court-martial sentenced Clawson on Sept. 13 on all charges brought against him.

Military.com first reported Clawson’s reduction in rank.

Clawson, from Virginia, first enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1996 and went on to serve as a motor vehicle operator in the service, according to his service records.

The service records show Clawson is assigned to the Headquarters Battalion at Training and Education Command in Quantico. Infante confirmed to Marine Corps Times he is currently administratively assigned to the command.

Among the awards and decorations Clawson did receive are one Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, distributed to personnel who supported counterterrorism operations post 9/11; and two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, authorized for sailors and Marines who conducted an at-sea deployment.