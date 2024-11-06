A Marine Corps recruiter is in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old who he met at a recruiting event, according to authorities.

Sgt. Jorge A. Lara-Pedroza was arrested by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety in California on Oct. 29, and booked into the Santa Clara Jail, according to a Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety press release.

Lara-Pedroza, who’s assigned to Marine Corps Recruiting Station San Francisco, met the alleged victim about a week before the assault, police said.

“On October 28, the victim met with the suspect at the recruiting center to learn more about the Marine Corps. During the meeting, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim,” the department said in a statement.

Marine Corps Recruiting Station San Francisco officials said Lara-Pedroza has been relieved of his duties and that the Corps is cooperating with law enforcement.

Lara-Pedroza was booked for oral copulation, penetration with a foreign object, and arranging to meet with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual conduct, according to the release.

Originally from Virginia, he enlisted in 2016, and is an aircraft avionics technician.

Officials confirmed Wednesday that Lara-Pedroza remained in custody, and he had an arraignment on Tuesday, but online court records do not indicate how he pleaded.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to call 408-730-7110.

