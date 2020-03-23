News

How is your command responding to the pandemic? We need to hear from soldiers.

A Republic of Korea Army Soldier assists a U.S. Army Soldier donning Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before sanitizing a COVID-19 infected area during a joint disinfecting operation in Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 13, 2020. The primary function of PPE during the operation is to protect the user from disinfecting agents.

Is your local command providing good information?

Is your command helping people to keep their distance and limit exposure to the virus’s spread?

Is your command maintaining readiness during this difficult time?

Is your command supporting military families as they face new challenges?

Army Times wants to hear from soldiers about how things are going at the local level.

Email Howard Altman at haltman@militarytimes.com, and please include contact information. If you want to remain anonymous, we will withhold publication of your name at your request, but we would like to know who you are and where you’re stationed.

Olivia is a reporting Intern for Military Times, and a junior Communication student at George Mason University.

