No one injured in early morning shooting incident at Fort Hood, former soldier apprehended

44 minutes ago
This Nov. 5, 2009 file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas, near Killeen, Texas. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File)

Fort Hood military police detained a former soldier as the primary suspect in a shooting incident that occurred early Saturday morning.

No one was injured and no property was damaged in the incident, according to Fort Hood senior spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins.

The suspected shooter was meeting with a group of current soldiers in a parking lot on base at around 12:50 a.m. when he discharged a handgun, according the Fort Hood media release.

The shooter was immediately disarmed and subdued by nearby on-duty soldiers who were not military police, Caggins told Military Times.

“We’re thankful for the swift and courageous actions of our soldiers who subdued the suspect and deescalated the situation until military police arrived,” said Caggins.

Military police responded within five minutes of the incident and apprehended the suspect, who is awaiting federal charges.

This incident is the most recent in a series of concerning events at Fort Hood.

The Texas base saw 28 soldiers assigned to it die in 2020. The most prominent was Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s. Investigators say she was killed Apr. 22.

Guillen, a member of 3rd Cavalry Regiment, went missing that day, sparking an extensive search that came to an end June 30, when her remains were discovered near the Leon River. Prosecutors now say Guillen was killed by a fellow soldier in an armory on post. He died by suicide.

Guillen’s death also spotlighted issues with the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, or SHARP, and triggered the Government Accountability Office to review SHARP programs across the force this fall.

Guillen’s family alleged that she faced sexual harassment prior to her death, but did not report it for fear of reprisal. After those allegations came out, Army Forces Command sent a team to specifically review Fort Hood’s SHARP program.

An independent report on the installation’s command climate published in December 2020 led Army officials to relieve 14 leaders from command.

The report also exposed years of problems among the post’s criminal investigators, including understaffing and a lack of training and resources.

“In recent weeks, the III Corps commanding general initiated a review of installation access authorization—we only want authorized people on Fort Hood,” said Caggins. “Also, a review of post access policy for former Soldiers who were separated for misconduct is underway. Our priority is the safety and security of the Soldiers, families, civilians, and community members who work, live, and play at Fort Hood.”

