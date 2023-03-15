Police found a service member deceased in his car in the Pentagon parking lot on Tuesday afternoon, spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Ryder announced late Monday.

Following a request for a welfare check, officers from the Pentagon Force Protection Agency discovered the service member and called Arlington County Emergency Medical Services, who confirmed the death, Ryder said in a statement.

“An investigation is ongoing,” he said, adding that no additional details are available.

RELATED

The service member’s command is expected to release his identity 24 hours after next-of-kin has been notified of the death, Pentagon spokesman Sue Gough told Military Times on Wednesday.

Meghann Myers is the Pentagon bureau chief at Military Times. She covers operations, policy, personnel, leadership and other issues affecting service members.