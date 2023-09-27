There were few changes this year’s rankings of states where the Pentagon spends the bulk of its defense dollars, according to the fiscal 2022 report from the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation.

The report tracks defense spending across all 50 states and the District of Columbia by totaling the amount of money spent per state on defense contracts and personnel. Virginia, which boasts the headquarters for the Defense Department and various naval bases, claimed the number one spot.

Only one state, meanwhile, dropped out of the top 10. Arizona replaced Washington at the 10 spot. However, the top 10 rankings only account for the number of dollars spent in a specific state. If the rankings were based on dollars spent in contrast to a state’s gross domestic product, Virginia, Hawaii and Connecticut would rank first through third, respectively.

See the total amount of DoD funds spent in each state below:

Virginia ($62.7 billion) Texas ($58 billion) California ($56.2 billion) Florida ($30.2 billion) New York ($28.1 billion) Maryland ($26.4 billion) Connecticut ($22.3 billion) Pennsylvania ($17.9 billion) Massachusetts ($15.2 billion) Arizona ($15 billion) Washington ($14.6 billion) Alabama ($14 billion) Kentucky ($13.9 billion) North Carolina ($13.4 billion) Georgia ($13.4 billion) Colorado ($12.9 billion) District of Columbia ($10.8 billion) Illinois ($10.2 billion) New Jersey ($9.4 billion) Ohio ($8.9 billion) Missouri ($8.9 billion) Hawaii ($8.8 billion) Indiana ($8.6 billion) Michigan ($7.6 billion) Oklahoma ($7 billion) South Carolina ($6.3 billion) Utah ($6.1 billion) Mississippi ($5.7 billion) New Mexico ($4.6 billion) Alaska ($4 billion) Kansas ($3.7 billion) Maine ($3.6 billion) Wisconsin ($3.4 billion) Louisiana ($3.3 billion) Tennessee ($3.1 billion) Nevada ($3 billion) Iowa ($2.2 billion) Minnesota ($2 billion) Nebraska ($1.7 billion) Rhode Island ($1.6 billion) New Hampshire ($1.6 billion) Oregon ($1.2 billion) Arkansas ($1.2 billion) South Dakota ($1.1 billion) North Dakota ($0.9 billion) Idaho ($0.8 billion) Delaware ($0.7 billion) Montana ($0.7 billion) Wyoming ($0.6 billion) West Virginia ($0.6 billion) Vermont ($0.6 billion)

Zamone “Z” Perez is a rapid response reporter and podcast producer at Defense News and Military Times. He previously worked at Foreign Policy and Ufahamu Africa. He is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he researched international ethics and atrocity prevention in his thesis. He can be found on Twitter @zamoneperez.