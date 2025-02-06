The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a crew member reported missing from the cutter Waesche while operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, the service said.

The cutter, its attached helicopter and unmanned aircraft systems are conducting search efforts for the crew member, the service said in a brief statement Thursday.

“Additional Coast Guard and interagency search assets are being employed in this effort as well,” the service said.

The Coast Guard statement did not disclose the missing crew member’s identity or when they were discovered missing.

The service, citing operational security, also did not provide additional details about the specific location of the search efforts.

Homeported in Alameda, California, the Waesche is the second legend-class national security cutter, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area.

