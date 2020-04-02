Navy fires Theodore Roosevelt skipper following leaked letter pleading for COVID-19 assistance

Navy officials announced Thursday that Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the sidelined aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, has been relieved of duty in the wake of a leaked letter he penned pleading for U.S. intervention to stifle a COVID-19 outbreak on the 4,800-person ship.

The ship’s executive officer, Capt. Dan Keeler, has assumed temporary command until the arrival of Rear Adm. Select Carlos Sardiello, who previously commanded the Roosevelt and is currently en route to Guam, the Pentagon announced.

Cozier’s letter, which was first published by the San Francisco Chronicle, was reportedly sent up the captain’s immediate chain of command in an email that also included “20 or 30” people, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly told reporters Thursday.

“He did not take care, and what that did is it created panic on the ship,” Modly said.

“The chief petty officers were not prepared to answer questions from the crew in terms of how bad the situation was. [The letter] misrepresented the facts of what was going on. ... Okay, that’s just not acceptable.”

The firing signals a culmination of a tumultuous nine-day unraveling of one of the Navy’s most stalwart vessels.

On March 24 the command first reported that three of its sailors had tested positive for COVID-19. The infected crew were airlifted off of the ship as a precaution, but within one week confirmed cases in the ship’s tight quarters spiked to nearly 100.

Navy officials responded by ordering the carrier to port in Guam, just over two weeks after the Roosevelt made its previous port call in Da Nang, Vietnam. The decision to continue with the Vietnam port was made at a time when the country had only 16 confirmed cases, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday said, all of which were reportedly confined to the northern city of Hanoi.

“Sailors do not need to die,” Crozier earnestly wrote. “If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.”

The Navy is currently in the process of evacuating thousands of sailors off the ship to be tested and potentially placed in yet-to-be-determined quarantine sites in Guam. Discussions between the Navy and the governor of Guam have floated empty hotel space as one possibility to adhere to the single-occupancy, single-restroom standards recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Approximately 2,700 sailors are expected to be removed from the ship over the coming days, Modly told reporters.

“We have a responsibility to look out for them as well but also for to guard our national security mission and all the other sailors that are out on all the other ships out there that may be put at risk by the actions of a particular commanding officer,” Modley said.

“That’s that’s the bottom line for me.”

Crozier is a 1992 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy whose most recent tours include serving as the executive officer of the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and as the commander of the amphibious command ship Blue Ridge.