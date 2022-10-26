If you’re a servicemember working as a recruiter, we’d like to hear from you.

We don’t need to tell you that military recruiting is a hard job.

But these days, dismal recruiting numbers suggest the job has gotten even harder.

What are you seeing on the ground? What is impeding the U.S. military’s recruitment efforts, and what do you think should be done to fix things?

Email geoffz@militarytimes.com to share your story, insight and experiences. Anonymity can be granted upon request.

Thanks in advance for your help.

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.