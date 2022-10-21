He may have hung up his lightsaber as Luke Skywalker in 2019, but “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill is still fighting.

This time, it’s for Ukraine.

During an interview with Bloomberg Radio’s Sound On program, the actor revealed he helped send 500 drones to Ukraine.

“Very simply, Ukraine needs drones,” Hamill told Bloomberg. “They define war outcomes, they protect their land, their people, they monitor the border, they’re eyes in the sky.”

Hamill serves as an ambassador for Ukraine’s “Army of Drones” project, working to combat the Russian invasion, which began in February.

The program through which Hamill was able to donate is called “UNITED24,″ which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy created to collect donations for the National Bank of Ukraine. The funds are used for the most pressing war needs, according to its site.

“The new ambassador introduction took place during an online call with the President of Ukraine,” a Ukrainian government site states. “Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Mark Hamill for supporting Ukrainian people since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

So far, donations through UNITED24 have reached more than $210 million. The site also vows transparency, offering weekly spending updates.

“In this long and unequal fight, Ukraine needs continuous additional support,” Hamill said. “That’s why I was honored President Zelenskyy asked me to become an ambassador for the Army of Drones. I know for certain that Ukrainians need drones to protect their land, their freedom and the values of the entire democratic world. Right now is the best time for everyone to come together and help Ukraine stand up in this war with the evil empire.”

