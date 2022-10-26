Each year, about 20,000 Marine Corps recruits come to Parris Island, South Carolina, to endure a 13-week gauntlet that determines whether or not they will indeed become devil dogs.

But before they get into the nitty-gritty of the physical and mental challenges of boot camp, would-be Marines have to say goodbye to their hair.

The recruit training hair cut is a rite of passage. These are some of the best photos of the worst Parris Island barber shop experiences of all time.

1. The “Mom, can you come pick me up?”

Rct. Angel Valentine, 18, from Bradenton, Florida, receives his first haircut while on Parris Island, South Carolina. (Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren/Marine Corps)

2. The “It’s just a day at the spa”

Rct. Tyler R. Vanpelt, Platoon 1096, Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives his first haircut in recruit training Sept. 19, 2016, on Parris Island, South Carolina. (Cpl. Vanessa Austin/Marine Corps)

3. The “It’ll all be over soon”

The new recruits receive haircuts, an essential part to the receiving process, because it is the first step of instilling uniformity aboard Parris Island, South Carolina. (Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry, Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali, and Pfc. Michelle Brudnicki/Marine Corps)

4. The “Benjamin Franklin fade”

New recruits arrive and begin the receiving process to pick up with November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, and Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina. (Cpl. Marcel Gorka/Marine Corps)

5. The “NO RAGRETS”

Rct. Bryce C. Arnold, Platoon 2020, Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his first recruit haircut Dec. 15, 2014, on Parris Island, South Carolina. (Sgt. Caitlin Brink/Marine Corps)

6. The “Can’t see the forest for the trees”

A recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, gets his first haircut on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Aug. 15, 2022. (Sgt. Ryan Hageali/Marine Corps)

7. The “Friar Tuck special”

New recruits get hair cuts at the depot at Parris Island, South Carolina. (Parris Island Facebook)

8. The “Oh.... sh*t”

Marine Corps Rct. Mitchell Sanchez, Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his first recruit training haircut Jan. 8, 2018, on Parris Island, South Carolina. (Cpl. Vanessa Austin/Marine Corps)

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.