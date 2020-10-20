There is no better reason to build a self-efficient livable vehicle than an unbiased homicidal virus. Killer zombies would be another great reason; maybe next year. In the meantime, build a Bug Out Vehicle (BOV) allowing you escape chaos and threats as soon as possible. A BOV is essentially an escape vehicle loaded with everything to survive for an extended period of time. Ultimately, allowing off grid living, until let’s say, a vaccine is available. Here are 3 tips to attaining your own BOV.

1. You need a vehicle: Vans are ideal. They provide plenty of usable space, cheaper than other vehicles, and blend into most environments. In fact, #vanlife is one of the fastest growing lifestyles with millions of adventurers roaming the planet in their pimped out vans. Some of the more popular platforms are from big manufactures to include; Mercedes Sprinter, Ram ProMaster and Ford Transit. If you’re on a budget, used school buses make for great BOV’s!

2. You need a blueprint: Once you decide on a platform, the real fun begins. There are literally hundreds of creative conversion plans and designs. Ensure your design includes independent energy options like a battery bank, solar, and propane to power your living space. Most layouts include capabilities for cooking, sleeping, storage, climate control and other creature comfort amenities like bathroom and shower options.

3. Build it or buy it: You can spend the weekends building out your BOV or you can buy a Class B Recreational Vehicle. Class B’s consist of a variety of make and model vans converted into recreational vehicles (prebuilt virus and zombie escape whips). It’s not a bad way to go if you can afford it. They range from $60k to almost $200k – that’s just for converted vans. You can expect a million dollar plus price tag for coaches built for rock star’s. The best bang for your buck is the Pleasure Way Tofino, check it out.

Bug Out Vehicle 101 Bug Out Vehicles for Off-Grid Living

Sightline Media Group, LLC writes about products and services to help our readers navigate when shopping online. Sightline Media Group, LLC may receive a share of revenue from our affiliate partners if you purchase products or contract services through our links.