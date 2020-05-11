Chris Pratt to star as revenge-bent Navy SEAL in upcoming Amazon series

Actor Chris Pratt is set to play a Navy SEAL in a multi-season show that recently found its highest-bidding platform in Amazon.

“The Terminal List,” based on a thriller novel of the same name by author and former SEAL Jack Carr, pits Lt. Cmdr. James Reece (Pratt) in the precarious situation of surviving an ambush in which all of his team members were killed.

The show will center on Reece’s return home, however, when he learns an incendiary truth about the real orchestrators of the ambush that killed his team. An all-out revenge mission ensues on upper echelon personnel throughout the U.S., all without the assistance of a talking raccoon or a velociraptor.

Co-producing and directing the show alongside Pratt will be Antoine Fuqua, who most recently directed such films as “The Equalizer," starring Denzel Washington, and “Southpaw,” with Jake Gyllenhaal and Rachel McAdams.

Numerous military veterans and family members of military personnel are expected to participate as staff writers or in other capacities.

And while “The Terminal List” signals Pratt’s first return to television since the conclusion of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” it also marks his second foray into the life of an on-screen Navy SEAL.

The 40-year-old actor, who has since played in massive blockbusters such as “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World,” was in the 2012 film, “Zero Dark Thirty,” in which he portrayed one of the members of SEAL Team 6 in the May 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

With the role of Reece, Pratt is perhaps hoping to take a similar route from television comedy to action superstar as John Krasinski, the former star of NBC’s “The Office” who now plays the title character in “Jack Ryan.”

The oftentimes comedic Pratt jokingly chided the television news platform TV Guide after the outlet announced the development of the show alongside an image from “Parks and Recreation.”

“Such a misleading picture to announce what is guaranteed to be the most intense and violent character I’ve ever played,” the actor tweeted. “Careful TVguide or you’ll end up on James Reece’s List.”

“The Terminal List” has yet to announce a release date.