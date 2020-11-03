How veterans power the polls in 2020 election

Service members by nature are compelled to serve, but that doesn’t end when they separate from the military. Veterans often look for opportunities to continue to serve even after retiring or moving on from the military.

In 2020, a number of veterans have taken to volunteering to work the polls at their local election sites.

Maggie Seymour, who served in the Marine Corps from 2008 to 2017 is one such veteran.

The future is now!!! Serving as an election judge here in Beaufort. Exposing little fetus to the sounds of democracy! #vetspowerthepolls pic.twitter.com/z5K9SJzw2j — Maggie Seymour (@maggie_mae_mour) November 3, 2020

But she’s not alone.

Veterans across the country have volunteered on Nov. 3 to serve in various capacities, many through the organization “Veterans for American Ideals," which has a mission statement that says it is “a nonpartisan group of veterans who share the belief that America is strongest when its policies and actions match its ideals.”

Berschinski is among 1,000 military veterans expected to be recruited by non-profit group Human Rights First through its “Veterans for American Ideals” project in an effort called #VetsPowerThePolls.#VoteBidenHarris#VoteBlueToSaveAmericahttps://t.co/EslveGsscd — Leonel C Peña Garcia (@LeonelCarlosPG) October 27, 2020

“We’re trying to get vets engaged as poll workers to assist in pulling off a free and fair election, protect the elderly — who constitute the majority of poll workers — during COVID, and get a new generation involved in their communities,” Christopher Purdy, program manager of Veterans for American Ideals, according to Reuters.

