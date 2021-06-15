These $215 Oakley GWOT sunglasses say ‘you’re welcome for my service’ so you don’t have to

One of the hardest things about being a decorated veteran of the Global War on Terror is that, being out of uniform, there are so few ways to alert people to the fact that you served.

Sure, there are Punisher stickers, Grunt Style Ts, and driver seat rants on Facebook Live. But what about a GWOT ribbon? Without it, would anyone even know to thank you for your service? Fortunately, proud vet-bro supporter Oakley has you covered.

For just $215, you can alert everyone in your motivation zone that you may or may not have spent time in the sandbox — or just tooled around Camp Pendleton for six years — with the Oakley SI M2 Global War On Terror Sunglasses, as they are officially known.

Each pair is adorned with a conveniently placed (supposed)GWOT ribbon on the brim of the sunnies, which, according to Army regulations, is awarded to “All service members on active duty, including Reserve Components mobilized, or National Guardsmen activated on or after September 11, 2001 to a date to be determined having served 30 consecutive days or 60 nonconsecutive days are authorized the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.”

The only catch? The ribbon on the glasses is ... incorrect. Namely, it’s missing the outer blue stripes that should follow the yellow.

The Global War on Terrorism Service Medal is a decoration of the United States Armed Forces presented to members of the U.S. military who have served in the War on Terror from September 11, 2001 to a yet to be determined date. (Photo via Armed Forces Super Store)

But why would you let something stupid like authenticity keep you from all that civilian worship? In fact, why not take it up a notch by adding this $24.99 pocket square from Pocket Square Heroes?

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

(Pocket Square Heroes)

We certainly are welcome for your service.