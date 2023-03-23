There’s good news circulating for fans of Marine veteran Frank Castle, better known as “The Punisher.”

Four years after the cancellation of the eponymous Netflix series, actor Jon Bernthal is slated to reprise the role of Castle in “Daredevil: Born Again” on Disney+.

Bernthal played the character on Netflix’s “Daredevil” series, which ran from 2015 to 2018. The character was given a two-season spin-off from 2017 to 2019, which, much to the chagrin of fans, was canceled.

During the Netflix Marvel storyline, the devil dog set out on a mission to take down those responsible for killing his family.

The Disney+ iteration is expected to continue the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into its fifth phase.

Charlie Cox will also return in his role as Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, from the Netflix television series.

Little else is known about the Disney+ foray into this segment of the MCU or how Daredevil will fit. It’s also unclear whether the show will be a continuation of the Netflix series or something new entirely.

However, tweets about set updates from @DDevilUpdates suggest it will take place in 2020 — per the church bulletin in the background — meaning at least a few scenes are happening in the post-Thanos finger-snap era, when half the universe was MIA.

“Daredevil: Born Again” is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in early 2024.

