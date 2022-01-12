Residents in Army housing should have received an email by now inviting them to complete the online tenant satisfaction survey.

A link to the annual survey was emailed by CEL & Associates on Jan. 11 to more than 110,000 tenants living in privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing on Army installations around the world, officials said in an announcement.

Tenants have until Feb. 24 to complete the confidential survey, which takes about 10 minutes. The email comes from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com.

Tenants rate their satisfaction with services, property and overall housing experience.

The survey was revamped in 2020, and is standardized across the military branches, as required by law, to allow for a more accurate measure of tenant satisfaction.

Lawmakers required defense officials to improve the survey as part of their reforms related to privatized housing to address systemic problems with privatized housing when tenants’ concerns about their housing were not being heard.

All households receive the survey, regardless of branch of service. For example, a sailor living in Army privatized housing in Hawaii would receive the survey.

The housing companies provide the email addresses for residents in privatized housing to CEL & Associates, which is conducting the survey.

The Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps have already fielded surveys to their tenants, from Oct. 28 through Dec. 13.

The services use feedback from the surveys to determine what’s needed to maintain or improve the quality of life in their housing communities.

Army officials noted they are investing billions of dollars into improving barracks and on-post housing.

Army housing tenants who haven’t received the survey notice from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassiates.com should contact their local garrison housing office.

Check your junk email folders first.

