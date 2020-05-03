Best pics of the week: May 3, 2020

1 of 10
Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Ethan Hunt, left, and Fireman Jose Sotello-Guiterrez practice pipe patching on the fo’c’sle aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) during damage control training, March 6, 2020, in the Arabian Sea. N(MC2 Lyle Wilkie/Navy)
The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the “Thunderbirds,” fly over Washington on May 2, 2020. The flyover was part of America Strong, a collaborative salute from the Air Force and Navy to recognize health care workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tech. Sgt. Ned T. Johnston/Air Force)
Spc. Raphael Ramos, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with G Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment “Wolfhounds”, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division scans his lane during a rifle qualification range May 1, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Soldiers ensured they kept with social distancing guidelines as they demonstrated proficiency on their assigned weapons and trained on their lethal soldier skills. (Sgt. Thomas Calvert/Army)
A Marine escapes from a Modular Amphibious Egress Trainer during underwater egress training at the Infantry Immersion Trainer facility on March 19, 2020, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (Cpl. Dylan Chagnon/Marine Corps)
The “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 hold an airborne change-of-command ceremony departing from Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, on April 25, 2020.(Seaman Apprentice Rafael Avelar/Navy)
In the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic in Northern Italy, U.S. Army parachute riggers assigned to the 601st Quartermaster Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade sew face mask prototypes made from fabric found in the standard Army parachute system in Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 28, 2020. The prototypes are meant to prepare the paratroopers for the mass production of the masks when proper materials arrive. (Spc. Ryan Lucas/Army)
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker to refuel during a 32-hour round-trip sortie on April 30, 2020, to conduct operations over the Pacific. (Senior Airman Cynthia Belío/Air Force)
The hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departs New York Harbor on April 30, 2020, after treating patients in New York and New Jersey. (MC3 Brendan Fitzgerald/Navy)
F-22 Raptors, a KC-135 Stratotanker and a C-17 Globemaster III taxi on the runway during a routine training schedule April 21, 2020, at Honolulu International Airport, Hawaii. (Senior Airman John Linzmeier/Air National Guard)
