Best pics of the week: Aug. 2, 2021

1 of 10
U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, conduct an amphibious landing during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Ingham, Queensland, Australia, July 29. (Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda/Marine Corps)
2 of 10
Tech. Sgts. Kenneth Hatton, foreground, and Timothy White with the 442nd Security Forces Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, and students at the Integrated Defense Leadership Course, exchange blank fire with opposing forces during a static defense exercise at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio, July 22. (Eric White/Air Fprce)
3 of 10
A U.S. Army Stryker coordinates positioning with multinational soldiers from the United Kingdom, Croatia and Romania during "Rifle Ready 2," an emergency deployment readiness exercise, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 29 (Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes/Army)
4 of 10
Alaska-based U.S. Army Sgt. Luis Ortiz, left, and Pfc. Ian Hasting with 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, create a sector sketch ahead of a combined urban assault training at Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 28. (Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo/Marine Corps)
5 of 10
U.S. Marines with Golf Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines - attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit - and Australian Defence Forces with 109th Battery, 4th Regiment, fire an M777 155 mm howitzer during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 17. (Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun/Marine Corps)
6 of 10
Sailors assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron 113 start the engine of an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson off the West Coast July 21. (MCSN Caden Richmond/Navy)
7 of 10
A black hornet nano unmanned aerial vehicle is displayed during the Air Force Special Operations Command Technology, Acquisition and Sustainment Review at Austere Field No. 6 in Florida, July 21. (Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney/Air Force)
8 of 10
Marine Lance Cpl. Alex Oley, a field radio operator with Charlie Company, 8th Communication Battalion, conducts a radio communications check during Exercise Cyber Fury 21 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 26. (Cpl. Armando Elizalde/Marine Corps)
9 of 10
Air Force F-22 Raptors and a C-130J Hercules taxi on the runway before taking off during Pacific Iron 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 22. (Senior Airman Justin Wynn/Air Force)
10 of 10
Navy Divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 prepare to dive at the USS Arizona Memorial July 16. The dive was a collaborative effort between MDSU-1 and the National Park Service to conduct a survey on the USS Arizona Memorial. (MC2 Greg Hall/Navy)
Comments