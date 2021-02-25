The Spouse Angle Podcast — Up this week: A mother and daughters’ shared West Point legacy

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

This week: Being Black Women at West Point: A Family’s Story

The four women of the Copeland-Haynes family have all graduated from or are currently attending West Point. To close out Black History Month, Army Col. June Copeland and her daughters share how they all ended up at the United States Military Academy, the challenges they’ve faced as Black women in military service and the bond they have from going through it all together.

About the Guests:

Army Col. June S. Copeland is an adjutant general officer that began her military career as a combat medic in 1991. She attended and graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has served in the military for over 20 years. Copeland has commanded, served as the military assistant to the assistant secretary of the Army and deployed as the G1 of the storied 29th Infantry Division. She has three daughters, June, Jeilyn and Jasmyn, who have either graduated from or are currently attending West Point as well.

Army Second Lt. June A. Copeland is a quartermaster officer and graduate of West Point’s class of 2020. She is currently attending the Basic Officers’ Leader Course at Fort Lee in Virginia but will be headed to the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in March of 2021.

Jeilyn Haynes is a junior at West Point majoring in history. Upon graduation in 2022, she is contemplating a future as an Army judge advocate general or an adjutant general corps officer.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

Jasmyn Haynes a junior at West Point, where she dreamed of attending she was 4 years old. Haynes is majoring in IT and wants to be an adjutant general officer after she graduates in 2022.

Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe on Spotify.

Subscribe on Stitcher.