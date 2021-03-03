The Spouse Angle Podcast — Up this week: Behind a New Initiative to Support Military Families of Color

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

This week: Improving the Experiences of Military Families of Color

Description: A new initiative to better understand and support the experiences of minority families is underway. Two spouses working behind the scenes share more about it and their own experiences as women of color in the military community.

About the Guests:

Ingrid Herrera-Yee is a bilingual clinical psychologist, Army Reserve spouse and the founder of the organization Military Spouse Behavioral Health Clinicians. She has also worked as an educator, speaker, policy wonk, writer and researcher and currently works for the Department of Defense Suicide Prevention Office.

Pat Ochan works as a senior consultant and is an active advocate for military families, including as a member of the Blue Star Families advisory board. Her husband served in the Marine Corps for 11 years, and they have one son, William. Ochan is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in homeland security management and expects to graduate in July. She is originally from Uganda.

Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe on Spotify.

Subscribe on Stitcher.