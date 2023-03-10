A record low satisfaction rate with military life was revealed in the Defense Department’s latest survey of military spouses. Three military spouses share their personal struggles with the lifestyle — and why they’re not surprised by the results.

About the guests:

Kayla Corbitt is a passionate advocate for the military community dedicated to supporting the unique needs of military families and is the founder of Operation Child Care. With over 10 years of experience in the military child care field, she has developed a deep understanding of the challenges faced by service members and their families. As a speaker and expert in military child care, Corbitt has spoken at numerous conferences and events, sharing her insights on the importance of quality child care for military families and its impact on our military’s readiness. In addition to her work in the military child care realm, she is also a successful entrepreneur.

Britt Lanza is a military spouse, dog mom and soon-to-be human mom who has a passion for helping military-connected small businesses thrive. When she’s not volunteering her time helping to coach small business leaders in social media strategy, she’s either running her real estate business or her subscription box, MilSO Box. MilSO Box is the patriotic subscription box delivering monthly military spouse- and veteran-owned products right to your door.

Lizann Lightfoot is an experienced writer, editor, and speaker for the military community. After two decades with her Marine — which included seven deployments, six PCS moves, five children, and three years overseas — she specializes in sharing resources and encouragement with families through the many challenges of military life. As an interviewer and storyteller, she helps others share their stories, so their experiences can help fellow service members and spouses throughout their military journey. Lightfoot is known as the “Seasoned Spouse” for creating the blog with that name. She has crafted hundreds of informative articles, which have been published on various military websites and in magazines. She is the author of several non-fiction books for a military audience. Her newest book, “Open When: Letters of Encouragement for Military Spouses,” is available anywhere books are sold online. She currently works as the senior content editor for PCSgrades, a company specializing in supporting military families through PCS moves.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe on Spotify.

Subscribe on Stitcher.

Want more perspectives like this sent straight to you? Subscribe to receive our Commentary & Opinion newsletter once a week.