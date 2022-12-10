The Army Black Knights are currently 5-6 going into the 123rd Army-Navy game that will be held Dec. 10 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Before another action-packed game in the storied rivalry between the academies, let’s take a look back at how the U.S. Military Academy at West Point’s football team has performed so far this season.

In their most recent game on Nov. 26, the Black Knights dominated in a 44-7 win away against the University of Massachusetts Amherst following a 34-17 win at home at Michie Stadium the week before against the University of Connecticut.

Army started their season on Sept. 3 with a 28-38 loss away against Coastal Carolina University and a 38-41 loss at home against the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The Black Knights scored their first win during their third game of the season against Villanova University while at home in a 49-10 win.

The team then took back-to-back losses in October against Georgia State University (14-31 at home) and Wake Forest University (10-45 while away) before nailing back-to-back wins at home against Colgate University (42-17) and the University of Louisiana at Monroe (48-24).

The U.S. Air Force Academy Falcons scored the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, the season winner of a series between the U.S. military academies, for the first time since 2016 after Army lost against them 7-13 in November. In their away game against Troy University the following week the Black Knights racked up another loss (9-10).

Now coming off those wins, however, when the Black Knights face the Navy’s Midshipmen (4-7) in just over a week, they will be looking for another victory in the time-honored matchup they lost to the sea service school last year.

The Army football team also just released their 2023 schedule, which will begin next year away on Sept. 2 against the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The Army-Navy game in 2023 will take place on Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Jonathan is a staff writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times. Follow him on Twitter @lehrfeld_media