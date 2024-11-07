A former Department of Veterans Affairs physician was found guilty of sexually assaulting a veteran patient four years ago during a routine physical exam at a department hospital in Georgia, according to the Justice Department.

Rajesh Motibhai Patel, 69, had been charged with assaulting four patients but was convicted by a federal jury in only one of the cases. In a statement, VA Inspector General Michael Missal, whose office helped investigate the allegations, called the verdict an important step towards restoring patient trust in the health care system.

“VA employees are entrusted with keeping our nation’s veterans safe while receiving care. Acts of violence against veterans in VA facilities are reprehensible and shatters that trust,” he said. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold anyone who would commit these crimes accountable.”

Patel was removed from his post at the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center in spring 2023 after department officials were informed of the sexual assault allegations. He had previously worked as a primary care physician there.

Justice Department officials said that Patel improperly groped female patients’ breasts and vaginal areas during multiple routine exams between 2019 and 2020. A federal jury acquitted him of charges related to three victims but found him guilty of assault in the fourth case.

“Veterans who consulted him for treatment, like the victim in this case, trusted Dr. Patel, and he violated that trust,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. “His conviction hopefully provides a measure of healing for those impacted by his crimes.”

Patel is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20.

