Veterans will not see any significant disruptions in medical care or support services amid the transition in political administrations in Washington, D.C., outgoing Veterans Affairs leads said Wednesday.

Those officials are also encouraging veterans and family members to continue reaching out to the department for assistance and benefits as changes in the White House and executive branch take place in coming weeks.

“I think this is a very serious team that’s coming in, and we’re going to make sure that they have everything that they need to conduct business and to continue to provide more care than ever for veterans,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough told reporters at his monthly press conference on Wednesday.

RELATED

McDonough said officials from the incoming administration of president-elect Donald Trump have been meeting with VA staff in recent weeks to ensure they understand the status of initiatives like the electronic health care record overhaul, rulemaking for new presumptive benefits conditions and current budget challenges.

The impact of the change will be less significant than some departments with large numbers of political appointees. Most VA senior officials are career workers, meaning they aren’t expected to step away immediately after Inauguration Day.

Policy changes under Trump could result in changes to health care access or benefits delivery, especially if new executive branch officials follow through on stated plans to trim back the federal workforce.

But McDonough noted that “what the next team does is up to them to decide” and said the current administration is focused on making sure that veterans and their families don’t see any disruptions as current leaders depart.

To underscore that point, VA officials are urging veterans impacted by severe winter weather in the eastern half of the country and those displaced by wildfires in California to reach out to the department for help if needed.

The effects of those problems could last past the Jan. 20 inauguration, but McDonough said VA staffers will be available to help throughout the coming weeks.

“When we talk about the workforce expectations, and most importantly, when we talk about veterans’ expectations, I think our expectation is that [the transition] will be seamless, and we’ve taken that very seriously,” he said.

Veterans seeking help on those issues or other support services questions can call 800-698-2411 or visit the VA website at va.gov/resources/disaster-help.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.