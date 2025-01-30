Veterans Affairs leaders abruptly dismissed Wednesday the directors of the Center for Women Veterans and the Center for Minority Veterans – the latest set of staff changes for the department since President Donald Trump took office Jan. 20.

Lourdes Tiglao, an Air Force veteran, had served as the department’s primary advisor on women veterans issues since 2021. James Albino, who served in the Navy, had been the primary internal advocate for minority veterans over the same period. Both were relieved of their duties without explanation.

In a farewell message to staff, Tiglao said she was grateful for the opportunity to serve and praised VA employees’ “unwavering commitment to support and meet the needs of our nation’s women veterans.”

A VA spokesperson said the job moves mirror ones made during past administrations, including under President Joe Biden. Both posts are manned by political appointees, who typically do not remain for long after the change of administrations.

However, Biden did not appoint new directors for the offices until several months into his presidency. The dismissals under the new administration took place just nine days after Trump’s inauguration – and before a new VA secretary was confirmed by the Senate.

Officials said the dismissals were not related to efforts to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs across government agencies. They also said current plans call for the work of both offices to continue under acting leadership until permanent replacements can be named.

RELATED

Center for Minority Veterans Deputy Director Debra Walker on Wednesday was appointed as acting director of that office, and VA Chief Veterans Experience Officer Lynda Davis was named as acting director of the Center for Women Veterans.

The Center for Women Veterans was established in 1994 to advocate for “improved outcomes and access to VA benefits, services, and opportunities for women veterans.” Women veterans make up about 12% of the total U.S. veterans population and are expected to continue to grow as a percentage over the next decade.

The Center for Minority Veterans was also launched 30 years ago, and it focuses on “conducting outreach activities to promote the awareness and use of VA benefits and services” for minority vets. About one in four veterans in America belong to a minority racial group, and that number is expected to rise to about one in three over the next 20 years.

Last week, VA officials announced that 60 employees whose jobs were focused solely on diversity and inclusion work have been placed on administrative leave, pending decisions on their future employment. That move was prompted by an executive order signed by Trump that effectively bans all equity and inclusion programs across the federal government.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.