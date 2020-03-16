More states increase National Guard’s role in coronavirus response

Multiple governors have expanded the role of National Guard units in combating the spread of COVID-19 within their states — with one state executive calling from the mobilization of the Army Corps of Engineers.

The governors of New York, Maryland, Colorado and West Virginia are the latest state executives to increase the involvement of the National Guard.

“The National Guard is fully involved at the local, state, and federal level in the planning and execution of the nation’s response to COVID-19,” a National Guard Bureau press release stated. “In times of emergency, the National Guard Bureau serves as a federal coordinating agency should a state require assistance from the National Guard of another state.”

According to the National Guard Bureau, “more than 650 Air and Army National Guard professionals in 15 states are providing personnel in support of civil authority at the direction of their governors in response to COVID-19.″

All 50 states have issued emergency declarations, a critical step before mobilizing National Guard resources.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has specifically called for an increased role for the National Guard and for involvement from the Army Corps of Engineers in combating COVID-19.

Cuomo, in a press conference Monday, has now called on the New York National Guard to assist state officials in expanding in-patient hospital capabilities in anticipation of a spike in positive novel coronavirus cases requiring hospitalization.

“We are going to organize the National Guard to work with the building unions and work with private developers to find existing facilities that could most easily be adapted to medical facilities," Cuomo said in the press conference. “Meaning dormitories, meaning former nursing homes: facilities that have that basic configuration that could be retrofitted.”

Currently, the New York National Guard has about 500 personnel activated to assist in the state’s response, a state official said. These numbers may increase given the potential for an expanded role.

The governor called on local governments to “identify” possible locations for new beds, and he cited an additional 5,000 beds in New York City as a target figure.

Cuomo was the first governor to activate the National Guard to assist in the state’s response in New Rochelle, New York, a suburb of New York City, where a “cluster” of cases were confirmed.

Guardsmen continue to assist with food delivery, logistics and cleaning services in the previously identified “containment area.”

In addition, Guardsmen, including Army National Guard combat medic specialists and Air National Guard medical technicians, are “assisting state officials with the collection of samples” at drive-thru testing locations, the official added.

Additional drive-thru testing locations are coming online throughout the state including on Staten Island, Cuomo noted.

President Trump: Deploy the Army Corps of Engineers to build temporary medical facilities, so that when hospitals are overwhelmed, we can move people into the temporary facilities.



It’s only a matter of time before our state's ICU beds fill up.



The federal gov't must act. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

In the press conference, Cuomo also called for the federal government to deploy the Army Corps of Engineers to increase the hospital beds available for potential patients in New York State.

“The federal government has tremendous capacity: deploy the Army Corps of Engineers to come work with states to build temporary medical facilities,” Cuomo said. "We don’t have the billions of dollars you would need to implement an immediate, emergency hospital construction program. This state can’t do it; no state can do it.”

Cuomo’s desires for increased federal involvement coincides with those from some lawmakers for greater participation of U.S. military Reserves units in the nationwide COVID-19 response.

“The federal government operates and maintains a medical emergency stock, where they have stocked medical equipment for domestic issues or for wartime," Cuomo added. “We will continue to do everything we can, but we need federal assets and we need federal assistance.”

On his call for the Army Corps of Engineers, Cuomo said there have been "ongoing conversations, none of which have been conclusive.”

According to the state’s health officials in the press conference, New York has tested over 7,000 individuals with 950 positive cases and 7 deaths.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan activated around 400 Guardsmen from the Maryland Army and Air National Guard over the weekend to augment the state’s capabilities.

In a press conference Monday, Hogan said a total of 1,000 Guardsmen will be activated by the day’s end with an additional 1,200 on “enhanced readiness” status, expected to be activated this week.

“Decision-makers at the federal, state, and local level are going to take drastic actions right now that may seem scary, that may sound extreme," Hogan said. "They will be terribly disruptive, but they will be absolutely necessary to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans.”

These Guardsmen include two Area Support Medical Companies to assist state health officials in screening patients, transporting supplies and distributing food.

“One of things that the governor mentioned was the distribution of the Strategic National Stockpile mission, particularly personal protective equipment,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy E. Gowen, Maryland adjutant general, in the press conference. “That’s always been a standing mission for us, and we are going to execute that in the coming days.”

Gov. Hogan also ordered the Maryland Department of Health to identify and “open closed hospitals” to increase bed capacity. The state currently has 37 confirmed cases, according to the governor.

In Colorado, 145 Guardsmen have been mobilized to assist state officials in COVID-19 response and mitigation efforts, including manning drive-thru screening areas.

“These National Guard members are the state’s resident trained and equipped experts in biological hazards,” the press release stated. “[The Guardsmen] are assisting with testing and testing support and advising Colorado local and state partners with validated tactics, techniques and procedures for future screening missions in Colorado.”

As of Monday afternoon, Colorado reported 131 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In West Virginia, National Guard personnel provided local first responders from West Virginia and Kentucky with specialized training.

“Participants learned best practices to mitigate responder and employee exposure to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), as well as other radiological, biological and chemical (CBRNE) responses, and how to enhance personal protective actions and protocols during daily operations,” the release stated.

As of Monday, several other states have continued utilizing components of their National Guard to assist in response and mitigation efforts, although in a lower volume that New York’s response.

A small contingency of Iowa National Guard liaisons officers are assisting in the State Emergency Operations Center, the Iowa Air National Guard is providing facilities and flight line support to the Iowa Department of Public Health, according to Col. Michael Wunn, Iowa National Guard director of public affairs.

The Florida National Guard activated additional personnel over the weekend, bringing a total of just under two dozen Guardsmen assisting state officials in logistics and communications roles.

On Friday, the California Air National Guard activated a 10-person “medical augmentation team" from the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard “to provide emergency pre-hospital stabilization response for up to 24 patients per 24-hour operations,” according to a press release.

In Louisiana, three Guardsmen are assisting New Orleans’ city officials, while the state’s “full time force is quite engaged and leaning forward in a preparedness mode...anticipating any possible future mission requests,” an official said.

Puerto Rico is utilizing their Guardsmen to screen passengers arriving via airports and cruise ship ports.

At the federal level, the National Guard Bureau is working with interagency partners as part of the nationwide response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the bureau serves “as a federal coordinating agency should a state require assistance from the National Guard of another state."

“Bottom line, our force must remain flexible, innovative and ready to help America mitigate the impacts of this virus,” said Gen. Joseph Lengyel, National Guard Bureau chief, in the release. “I trust the Adjutants General in the 50 states, three territories and District of Columbia will continue to make decisions at their level to ensure our force of 450,000 people will be ready when their governors’ call.”