Three hospitalized from Fort Wainwright Army housing fire

Three people were hospitalized after a four-plex housing unit on post caught fire early this morning at Fort Wainwright in Alaska.

The fire occurred at about 6 a.m. and firefighters from the Fort Wainwright Fire Department were on scene within minutes, according to a release from the Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the injured have been taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. There does not currently appear to be damage to the adjacent units in the four-plex.

Officials declined to provide the names or health conditions of those injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.