German defense leaders have ‘feelers out’ on sudden US withdrawal from Afghanistan

COLOGNE, Germany — Governments in Germany and other NATO states are alarmed by reports of a significant U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan during the final weeks of the Trump administration.

Fears of a hasty retreat in the middle of unfinished peace talks were stoked on this side of the Atlantic by reports that new Pentagon leaders, seen as loyal to President Donald Trump, could announce a redeployment of thousands of troops this week.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said a sudden withdrawal by the Americans, who are vital to coalition operations in the war-torn country, would undermine NATO’s strategy. That plan envisions continued military pressure on Taliban fighters and to train government forces with the goal of setting conditions for an eventual drawdown of all coalition troops.

“Will there be decisions by this White House that deviate from those agreements?” Kramp-Karrenbauer asked during a speech on Tuesday. Ongoing negotiations over Afghanistan’s future have yet to yield success toward a sustainable peace deal, she argued.

“We all have our sensors and feelers switched on, including across the pond,” she said.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg struck a similar chord.

“We now face a difficult decision. We have been in Afghanistan for almost 20 years, and no NATO ally wants to stay any longer than necessary. But at the same time, the price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.

According to U.S. news reports, the White House is considering reducing the American contingent by almost half, with 2,500 troops to remain. The combined NATO footprint is around 12,000 forces, with Germany’s portion capped at 1,300.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

President Trump has made bringing U.S. troops home from Afghanistan and Iraq a key objective of his tenure. Following Trump’s election defeat this month, his term will end on Jan. 20, 2021, with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.