A soldier in the 1st Cavalry Division was found dead Saturday in his company area, according to a statement from officials at Fort Hood, Texas.

Post officials did not release a cause of death.

Spc. Maxwell Hockin, 26, who was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, entered the Army in March 2017 as a combat engineer. Hockin had been assigned to the 91st Engineer Battalion since July 2017.

“The entire Saber family is devastated by the loss of our true teammate and friend Specialist Maxwell Hockin,” Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, the deceased’s battalion commander, said in the statement.

“He had an outstanding work ethic, was a mentor to his peers, and was always willing to help out the team,” Sullivan added. “He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and our prayers are with Maxwell’s family during this difficult time.”

The incident is currently under investigation Army Criminal Investigation Command. It comes just days after another soldier was thought to be missing at the central Texas installation.

That soldier, Pfc. Jennifer Sewell, was found safe and returned to post earlier this week, according to the Army.

In 2020, Fort Hood saw more than two dozen soldier deaths, as well as scrutiny from an independent review committee over the manner in which deaths were investigated.

