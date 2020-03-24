US contractor at Camp Humphreys tests positive for COVID-19 after visiting base Starbucks, golf course restaurant

A U.S. contractor based at Camp Humphreys Army Garrison in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, U.S. Forces Korea announced Tuesday.

Camp Humphreys said that the contractor became symptomatic on Saturday, after being on base on Thursday and Friday. The base said the contractor visited several locations on base those days, including the Sentry Village Starbucks, a gas station near Eighth Army’s headquarters, and the Riverbend Golf Course restaurant, among several other locations and facilities on base.

Camp Humphreys said the contractor headed to a small room at the back of the restaurant at the golf course, and left after he finished his meal.

U.S. Forces Korea and Korea Centers for Disease Control are overseeing contact tracing by parsing through footage to detect individuals who may have come in contact with him. Camp Humpreys also recommends that anyone who was at those locations immediately return to their residence and contact the USFK Novel Coronavirus 24-hour hotline.

Camp Humphreys said indoor group PT is now barred, and all restaurants and dining facilities must provide only take-out to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

“We are taking the necessary precautions in dealing with this, insuring [sic.] that we are not getting complacent, doing the things we need to do to protect the force,” Camp Humphreys said in an update posted to Facebook Tuesday.

The case marks the 10th connected to U.S. Forces Korea and the second to Camp Humphreys.

The first U.S. service member to contract the virus was a soldier stationed at Camp Carroll in South Korea on Feb. 25.

To counter the spread of COVID-19, U.S. Forces Korea imposed restrictions dramatically cutting down on how many visitors were permitted on base and travel restrictions, along with other forms of social distancing. Additionally, non-essential personnel were instructed to remain at home.

Camp Humphreys signaled additional restrictions are on their way in the near future.

“Look for more measures in the upcoming days. This is being done to ensure the protection of our force. By force, we mean all,” Camp Humphreys said on Facebook. “Change the habit, change the culture. Leaders, at all levels, need to be fully engaged. Do the right thing.”