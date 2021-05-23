This week in Congress: Biden’s budget due out at last

The White House’s detailed budget plan for fiscal 2022 is due on this Friday, but top Defense and State Department officials will testify on Capitol Hill this week ahead of the release about what it means for national security.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley are scheduled to speak before the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday morning, the first of several expected Capitol Hill appearances to discuss the budget in coming weeks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify four times this week on his department’s funding needs. That’s separate from two appearances by Samantha Power, administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development, to talk about specific sections of the department budget.

White House officials announced broad details of the $1.5 trillion spending plan for next fiscal year in April, but details of the $715 billion in defense funding and other agency specifics have been delayed for weeks. Congressional leaders have warned that budget work is likely to continue late into 2021 because of that stalled release.

Monday, May 24



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — online hearing

Space programs

Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of operations for the Space Force, and other officials will testify on fiscal 2022 priorities for national security space programs.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — online hearing

Army quality of life

Lt. Gen. Jason Evans, deputy chief of staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston will testify on military quality of life and installations issues.



Tuesday, May 25



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider three nominations, including Frank Kendall III to be secretary of the Air Force.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

State Department budget

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2022 department budget request.



House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — online hearing

Defense medical programs

Terry Adirim, acting secretary of defense for health affairs, and the service surgeons general will testify on military health and medical programs.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:15 p.m. — 216 Hart

State Department budget

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2022 department budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — online hearing

Africa sanctions

Outside experts will testify on the impact of U.S. trade sanctions in Africa.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Military domestic violence

Service officials will testify on military domestic violence policies.



Wednesday, May 26



House Veterans' Affairs — 9:30 a.m. — online hearing

Members' day

Committee members will hear from fellow lawmakers on their ideas for reforms and improvements at the Department of Veterans Affairs.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — online hearing

State Department budget

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2022 department budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 1 p.m. — online hearing

State Department budget

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2022 department budget request.



House Appropriations — 1 p.m. — online hearing

Defense environmental restoration

Military officials will testify on defense environmental restoration efforts.



House Veterans' Affairs — 1 p.m. — online hearing

Veteran employment

VA officials and outside advocates will testify on employment challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Senate Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 138 Dirksen

Homeland Security budget

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Oversight — 2 p.m. — online hearing

Militia extremism

Outside experts will testify on the role of militia groups in the current rise of violent right-wing extremism.



Senate Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 192 Dirksen

USAID budget

Samantha Power, administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development, will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Senate Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Military space operations

Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of operations for the Space Force, and other officials will testify on fiscal 2022 priorities for national security space programs.



Thursday, May 27



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider four pending nominations, including Christopher Maier to be assistant secretary of defense for special operations.



House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — online hearing

USAID budget

Samantha Power, administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development, will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Rules Committee — 11 a.m. — online hearing

Hunger among military families

The committee will hold a roundtable discussion on food insecurity among military and veterans families.



Senate Foreign Relations — 11 a.m. — 301 Russell

Ethiopia

State Department officials will testify on the current security situation in Ethiopia.



House Foreign Affairs — 1 p.m. — online hearing

Russia

Outside experts will testify on the state of Russian governance.



House Appropriations — 1 p.m. — online hearing

Defense budget

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — online hearing

VA's infrastructure

Department officials will testify on VA’s current and future infrastructure footprint.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — online hearing

Army tactical wheeled vehicles

Service officials will testify on updates to the Army’s Tactical Wheeled Vehicle program.



