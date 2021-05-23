This week in Congress: Biden’s budget due out at last

The White House’s detailed budget plan for fiscal 2022 is due on this Friday, but top Defense and State Department officials will testify on Capitol Hill this week ahead of the release about what it means for national security.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley are scheduled to speak before the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday morning, the first of several expected Capitol Hill appearances to discuss the budget in coming weeks.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify four times this week on his department’s funding needs. That’s separate from two appearances by Samantha Power, administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development, to talk about specific sections of the department budget.
White House officials announced broad details of the $1.5 trillion spending plan for next fiscal year in April, but details of the $715 billion in defense funding and other agency specifics have been delayed for weeks. Congressional leaders have warned that budget work is likely to continue late into 2021 because of that stalled release.
House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — online hearing
Space programs
Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of operations for the Space Force, and other officials will testify on fiscal 2022 priorities for national security space programs.
House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — online hearing
Army quality of life
Lt. Gen. Jason Evans, deputy chief of staff, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston will testify on military quality of life and installations issues.
Tuesday, May 25
Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen
Nominations
The committee will consider three nominations, including Frank Kendall III to be secretary of the Air Force.
Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 106 Dirksen
State Department budget
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2022 department budget request.
House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — online hearing
Defense medical programs
Terry Adirim, acting secretary of defense for health affairs, and the service surgeons general will testify on military health and medical programs.
Senate Foreign Relations — 2:15 p.m. — 216 Hart
State Department budget
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2022 department budget request.
House Foreign Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — online hearing
Africa sanctions
Outside experts will testify on the impact of U.S. trade sanctions in Africa.
House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Military domestic violence
Service officials will testify on military domestic violence policies.
Wednesday, May 26
House Veterans' Affairs — 9:30 a.m. — online hearing
Members' day
Committee members will hear from fellow lawmakers on their ideas for reforms and improvements at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — online hearing
State Department budget
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2022 department budget request.
House Foreign Affairs — 1 p.m. — online hearing
State Department budget
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify on the fiscal 2022 department budget request.
House Appropriations — 1 p.m. — online hearing
Defense environmental restoration
Military officials will testify on defense environmental restoration efforts.
House Veterans' Affairs — 1 p.m. — online hearing
Veteran employment
VA officials and outside advocates will testify on employment challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Senate Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 138 Dirksen
Homeland Security budget
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.
House Oversight — 2 p.m. — online hearing
Militia extremism
Outside experts will testify on the role of militia groups in the current rise of violent right-wing extremism.
Senate Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 192 Dirksen
USAID budget
Samantha Power, administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development, will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.
Senate Armed Services — 4:30 p.m. — 232-A Russell
Military space operations
Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of operations for the Space Force, and other officials will testify on fiscal 2022 priorities for national security space programs.
Thursday, May 27
Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen
Nominations
The committee will consider four pending nominations, including Christopher Maier to be assistant secretary of defense for special operations.
House Appropriations — 11 a.m. — online hearing
USAID budget
Samantha Power, administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development, will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.
House Rules Committee — 11 a.m. — online hearing
Hunger among military families
The committee will hold a roundtable discussion on food insecurity among military and veterans families.
Senate Foreign Relations — 11 a.m. — 301 Russell
Ethiopia
State Department officials will testify on the current security situation in Ethiopia.
House Foreign Affairs — 1 p.m. — online hearing
Russia
Outside experts will testify on the state of Russian governance.
House Appropriations — 1 p.m. — online hearing
Defense budget
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.
House Veterans' Affairs — 2:30 p.m. — online hearing
VA's infrastructure
Department officials will testify on VA’s current and future infrastructure footprint.
House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — online hearing
Army tactical wheeled vehicles
Service officials will testify on updates to the Army’s Tactical Wheeled Vehicle program.
