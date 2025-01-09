Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth heads back to Capitol Hill next week for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, a moment that will serve as a critical decision point on whether he gets the job leading more than 2 million troops and 800,000 civilian defense workers.

The hearing, set for Tuesday morning, comes after weeks of meetings between Hegseth, a former Fox News commentator, and key members of the Senate over his nomination and plans to reshape the Pentagon.

Republicans hold the majority in the chamber and have largely backed President-elect Donald Trump’s choice. This week, CBS News reported that Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has privately told Trump that he believes enough GOP senators will back Hegseth to have him confirmed in the next month.

RELATED

But Democrats continue to raise concerns over Hegseth’s personal life and lack of Pentagon leadership experience. On Wednesday, Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Jack Reed, D-R.I., said that his recent meeting with Hegseth “did not relieve my concerns about his lack of qualifications and raised more questions than answers.”

Earlier in the day, fellow committee member Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., requested the armed services panel press for more information about Hegseth’s time overseeing the conservative nonprofit groups Concerned Veterans of America and the Veterans for Freedom, asking for clarification on reports of “mismanagement, financial irresponsibility, and possible self-dealing.”

Hegseth has previously dismissed those allegations, and accused critics of fabricating stories in an attempt to sink his nomination.

Hegseth has long been a public supporter of Trump. The 44-year-old spent 14 years as a National Guard soldier, serving tours in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq and Afghanistan. His work earned him a Combat Infantryman’s Badge and two Bronze Stars.

During Trump’s first term in office, he worked closely with the White House on pardons and legal help for several troops accused of war crimes in operations overseas. Opponents note that Hegseth has never held any high-level Defense Department leadership roles, and the nonprofits he led were significantly smaller than the $800-billion-plus Defense Department he’ll be charged with directing.

In a letter to the Trump transition team this week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. and a member of the armed services committee, asked for responses on a host of allegations regarding Hegseth, including reports of heavy drinking and an alleged sexual assault in 2017. Hegseth has publicly pledged to give up alcohol if confirmed, and no charges have been filed over the alleged assault.

Lawmakers are also expected to use the confirmation hearing to grill Hegseth over past comments opposing women serving in combat jobs and diversity initiatives in military recruiting.

The hearing is set for just six days before Trump’s inauguration. Thune and Senate leaders have not committed to when the full chamber will take a vote on Hegseth’s nomination, and whether that work can be done before Trump takes office.

For his part, Trump has continued to publicly praise Hegseth, even amid reports that some within his transition team have considered possible replacements.

The hearing will be broadcast on the Senate Armed Services Committee’s website and is scheduled to start Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.