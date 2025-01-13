The new chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee believes lawmakers can find solutions to expand care options for veterans outside the department’s health care system without the debate devolving into political sparring.

“Community Care is an issue that divides people, and often it’s Republicans and Democrats,” said Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, in an interview with Military Times about his priorities as the incoming committee chairman. “It doesn’t need to. It is a benefit for veterans, just like any other benefit that we work to make more beneficial, to be more effective, to be more efficient.

“This is not a threat to the VA system. The effort will be to enhance both.”

Moran previously served as chairman of the veterans policy panel for two years, following the retirement of fellow Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson in 2020. This time, he’ll take the helm of the committee after Republicans reclaimed the majority in the chamber, following four years as the ranking member.

In that time Moran has been a vocal advocate of expanding veterans options and accessibility regarding VA’s community care programs, which allow patients to seek private-sector medical care at government expense when they face long wait times or significant hardship obtaining VA health care.

The issue is expected to be a major focus point in the coming year, with House Veterans ' Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill., already introducing language to improve and expand the community care program.

It also promises to be a conflict point, with numerous Democrats accusing GOP leaders of working to undermine and defund the VA health care system. About 40 percent of all VA medical appointments are already handled by outside physicians, at a cost of more than $24 billion.

Moran said that as chairman, he is not looking to cut back on VA funding or support, but is determined to find ways to ensure that veterans in rural areas with limited access to VA hospitals get more flexibility in their care.

“I have no desire to threaten the value and importance of the VA direct care system, but there are circumstances when it’s in the veteran’s best interest that care can be provided outside that,” he said. “And I think the VA in the last four years was less than helpful in trying to make sure veterans understood those options and provided them that access.”

Moran has hearings and legislation in mind to deal with the community care issue, although that may take a back seat initially to broader budget concerns at VA.

VA officials have said they need about $6.6 billion above their initial request for fiscal 2025 to cover equipment and personnel shortfalls, but Republican lawmakers (including Moran) have publicly questioned department forecasting practices due to mistakes made last summer.

Moran said he also hopes to focus the committee on mental health care for veterans and oversight of how veterans benefits are distributed, particularly in light of dramatic expansion of awards related to the 2022 PACT Act.

The Kansas senator’s first hearing in his return as chairman will be Tuesday, when the committee considers the nomination of former Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins as president-elect Donald Trump’s pick for the next VA secretary.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., will serve as ranking member of the committee. Five new members will join the 19-person panel: Republicans Jim Banks of Indiana and Tim Sheehy of Montana, and Democrats Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.