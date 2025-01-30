President Donald Trump blamed diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the Federal Aviation Administration for a deadly midair collision between an Army helicopter and a passenger jet outside Washington, as authorities continue to investigate the worst U.S. aviation disaster in almost a quarter century.

Speaking in the White House press briefing room Thursday, the president, without evidence, blamed air traffic controllers, as well as the helicopter pilot and Democratic policies at federal agencies for Wednesday night’s collision, which occurred between an American Airlines jet and a Blackhawk helicopter at Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Trump stated the helicopter pilot made an incorrect turn prior to the collision, though he did not provide evidence to support his claim.

“I have helicopters. You can stop a helicopter very quickly,” Trump said. “It had the ability to go up or down. It had the ability to turn, and the turn it made was not the correct turn, obviously.”

Trump asserted this opinion even though the crash has yet to be fully investigated and there has been no determination as to whether the FAA or the helicopter pilots did anything wrong.

Dozens of people — including more than a dozen figure skaters — were killed in the collision after the helicopter apparently flew into the path of the jet as it was landing at the airport, officials said.

There are reportedly no survivors.

The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members at the time.

Three soldiers, whose identities have not yet been released, were aboard the helicopter during a training flight, an Army official previously said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth identified the three soldiers as a captain, staff sergeant and chief warrant officer 2 at Thursday’s briefing.

“While performing a training mission, a United States Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, collided in midair with an American Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet Flight 5342 last night at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport,” said Ron McLendon II, public affairs deputy director of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington.

“The FAA, NTSB and the United States Army will investigate,” he added. “The NTSB will lead the investigation. We are working with local officials and will provide any additional information once it becomes available.”

Hegseth released a statement on social media Thursday morning, noting that the helicopter crew members were conducting an annual proficiency night training flight at the time of the collision and were using night-vision goggles.

The 12th Aviation Battalion announced a 48-hour operational pause in the wake of the crash, Hegseth added.

The body of the plane was found upside down in three sections in waist-deep water. The wreckage of the helicopter was also found. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River. There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision, but officials said flight conditions were clear as the jet arrived from Wichita, Kansas.

Trump suggested Thursday he might make sweeping changes at federal aviation agencies. There could be firings “if we find that people aren’t mentally competent,” he said.

“For some jobs,” Trump said, singling out air traffic controllers, “they have to be at the highest level of genius.”

Trump blamed previous administrations’ efforts to promote diversity at federal agencies for contributing to the crash. Asked why he thought that was an issue with Wednesday’s collision, he responded, “Because I have common sense.”

During Thursday’s briefing, Hegseth echoed Trump’s remarks on DEI policies, stating, “The era of DEI is gone at the Defense Department.”

“As you said in your inaugural, it is colorblind and merit-based. The best leaders possible, whether it’s flying Black Hawks and flying airplanes, leading platoons or in government,” Hegseth told reporters. “We need the best and brightest, whether it’s in our air traffic control, whether it’s in our generals, or whether it’s throughout government.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Trump spewing conspiracy theories about the crash “turns your stomach.”

“It’s one thing for internet pundits to spew off conspiracy theories, it’s another for the president of the United States,” Schumer said at the Capitol.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard boats were helping to scour the chilly waters of the Potomac River.

Every “available U.S. Coast Guard resource for search and rescue” has been deployed to join other agencies, said Secretary Kristi Noem of the Department of Homeland Security.

“We are actively monitoring the situation & stand ready to support local responders,” Noem said on the social media platform X.

In a statement, the Coast Guard says its pollution crews have been mobilized and are ready to respond if necessary.

The Coast Guard is working with the Army Corps of Engineers and Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving to coordinate removing the wreckage and keeping river traffic out of the area until it becomes safe.

Wednesday’s crash was the deadliest in the U.S. since Nov. 12, 2001, when an American Airlines flight crashed into a residential area of Belle Harbor, New York, just after takeoff from Kennedy Airport, killing all 260 people aboard.

The last major fatal crash involving a U.S. commercial airline occurred in 2009 near Buffalo, New York. Everyone aboard the Bombardier DHC-8 propeller plane was killed, along with one person on the ground, bringing the total death toll to 50.

Military Times editor Beth Sullivan contributed to this report.