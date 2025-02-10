Lawmakers this week will unofficially kick off their work on the annual defense authorization bill with a Senate hearing looking at the challenges facing Northern Command and Southern Command.

The event, being held by the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, is not formally billed as part of the authorization bill process. But testimony from leaders of the two commands will help inform the massive defense policy bill to be drafted in coming months, and similar hearings from other military departments are expected to ramp up throughout the spring.

House Armed Services Committee officials said they expect to begin their work on the legislation by the end of this month, hopefully after a few more key Defense Department officials are confirmed by the Senate.

The authorization bill typically takes about 10 months to wind through the two congressional chambers, but it’s considered must-pass legislation because of the pay and benefits authorities for troops that it contains. Even amid political divisions on Capitol Hill, the bill has been adopted annually for more than six decades.

Last year’s bill featured a significant pay raise for junior enlisted troops and a host of quality-of-life improvements for the entire military force. This year’s bill could reinforce President Donald Trump’s national security priorities, including improving recruiting and limiting diversity programs in the ranks.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

China Port Investments

Outside experts will testify on Chinese investments in foreign ports and the implications for U.S. security.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Veterans Education Services

VA officials and outside advocates will testify on accessibility of veterans education benefits.



Wednesday, Feb. 12 Senate Commerce — 10 a.m. — 253 Russell

Greenland

Outside experts will testify on U.S. interests in Greenland and the Arctic.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2:15 p.m. — 360 Cannon

VA Community Care

VA officials and outside advocates will testify on the availability of medical appointments for veterans.



Thursday, Feb. 13 House Foreign Affairs — 8:30 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

USAID

Outside officials will testify on past problems with the U.S. Agency for International Development and future reforms.



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Northern/Southern Command

Adm. Alvin Holsey, head of U.S. Southern Command, and Gen. Gregory Guillot, head of U.S. Northern Command, will testify on current threats and challenges for their agencies.



Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Foreign Aid Waste

Outside officials will testify on past problems with inefficiency and waste in U.S. foreign aid programs.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Syria

Outside analysts will testify on the security situation in Syria and challenges for U.S. policy in the region.





