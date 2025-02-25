A shooting at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday left one airman dead and another injured, according to a statement from the base.

Airman Basic Brion Teel-Scott, 27, of the 377th Security Forces Squadron, died after attempting to escape an “attempted detention,” an Air Force news release said.

“Losing a member of your team is never easy, but the circumstances of this incident make it that much harder,” said Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander at Kirtland. “Additionally, we are ensuring our injured defender, the wingmen of both members, and our base community receive the best possible care and support.”

The injured airman, whose identity was not released by the Air Force, was shot in the hand. That airman was transported to the University of New Mexico Medical Center and released later with non-life-threatening injuries.

An incident occurred outside the base’s Truman gate Saturday during the early morning hours, and 377th Security Forces personnel responded to the scene at 2 a.m. The arrival of Security Forces resulted in a shooting, during which the airman was shot in the hand, the release said.

Security Forces found Teel-Scott dead at the scene, and the cause of his death is under investigation, the base said.

The service did not immediately provide further details about who was responsible for the airman’s death. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is investigating the incident with the FBI and the Albuquerque Police Department.

There’s no current threat to the public, the base said in its release.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.