First Judicial Circuit
- On Feb. 10 at a general court-martial at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Staff Sgt. Thomas J. Kelly was acquitted by a military judge of one specification of cruelty and maltreatment, one specification of aggravated sexual assault and one specification of wrongful sexual contact.
- On Feb. 11 at a general court-martial at Fort Drum, New York, Pvt. Adam L. Fowler was convicted by a military judge of one specification of disobeying a lawful order from a commissioned officer, one specification of false official statement, one specification of destroying or damaging $500 or less of nonmilitary property and two specifications of assault consummated by battery. The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for 180 days and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 24 at a general court-martial at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C., Sgt. 1st Class Mathew T. Whitney was convicted by a military judge of one specification of assault consummated by battery of a child under the age of 16, one specification of possession of child pornography and one specification of photographing the private area of a female while she slept. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for six years and to a dishonorable discharge.
- On Feb. 24 at a general court-martial at Fort Campbell, Pfc. Shaquel R. Washington was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of four specifications of wrongful distribution of a controlled substance and two specifications of wrongful use of a controlled substance. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for 12 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 26 at a general court-martial convened at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Spc. Javier A. Martinez-Rodriguez was convicted by a military judge of disobeying a superior commissioned officer, four specifications of other sexual misconduct, drunk and disorderly conduct, and soliciting another to commit an offense. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for two years and to a bad-conduct discharge.
Second Judicial Circuit
- On Feb. 9 at a general court-martial at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Spc. Jefferson C. Washington was convicted by a military judge of one specification of the wrongful sale or disposition of military property and two specifications of larceny of military property. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 15 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 10 at a special court-martial at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Pfc. Rashad M. Porter was convicted by a military judge of one specification of abusive sexual contact and one specification of assault. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1 and to serve 45 days of hard labor without confinement.
- On Feb. 12 at a general court-martial at Fort Stewart, Pfc. Peter Gonzalez was convicted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members of two specifications of abusive sexual contact. The members sentenced the accused to be confined for 90 days and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 18 at a general court-martial at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Staff Sgt. Sacorah Tillman was convicted by military judge of three specifications of sexual assault of a child under the age of 12. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 28 years and to a dishonorable discharge.
- On Feb. 19 at a special court-martial at Fort Bragg, Master Sgt. Jereme N. Ayers was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of two specifications of fraternization and one specification of adultery. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-4 and to be reprimanded.
- On Feb. 23 at a general court-martial at Fort Stewart, Sgt. Frank Medina was acquitted by a military judge of two specifications of sexual assault.
- On Feb. 25 at a general court-martial at Fort Benning, Georgia, Staff Sgt. Vincent R. Felin was acquitted by a military judge of one specification of wrongful disposition of military property of the U.S. and one specification of larceny of military property of the U.S.
- On Feb. 26 at a special court-martial at Fort Bragg, Pvt. Michael B. Pleasant was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his plea, of one specification of absence without leave. The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for four months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
Third Judicial Circuit
- On Feb. 10 at a general court-martial at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Pvt. Corey J. Robinson was convicted by a military judge of 18 specifications of attempt to commit larceny, one specification of conspiracy to commit larceny, 11 specifications of larceny and 10 specifications of engaging in conduct that was to the prejudice of good order and discipline in the armed forces and was of a nature to bring discredit upon the armed forces. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E- 1, to be confined for five years and four months, and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 10 at a general court-martial at Fort Riley, Kansas, Sgt. Stephen A. Sandoval was convicted by a military judge of three specifications of sexual assault, one specification of sexual assault of a child, and two specifications of assault consummated by a battery. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for six months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 11 at a general court-martial at Fort Polk, Spc. Terry L. Dobbins Jr. was convicted by a military judge of one specification of failure to obey an order or regulation and four specifications of wrongful distribution of a controlled substance. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 13 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 11 at a general court-martial at Fort Hood, Texas, Sgt. 1st Class Donnell M. Spriggs was convicted by a military judge of one specification of attempting to violate a lawful order, six specifications of violating a lawful order and two specifications of assault. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1 and to be confined for 14 months.
- On Feb. 13 at a general court-martial at Fort Hood, Staff Sgt. Marcus V. Davis was convicted by a military panel consisting of officer members of two specifications of aggravated sexual assault, one specification of abusive sexual contact and one specification of an indecent act. The members sentenced the accused to be confined for 180 days and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 17 at a special-court martial at Fort Riley, Pvt. Jamaul K. Beckford was convicted by a military judge of four specifications of wrongful use of marijuana, two specifications of larceny and two specifications of housebreaking. The military judge sentenced the accused to forfeit $521 in pay per month for three months, to be confined for six months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 18 at a general court-martial at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Staff Sgt. Nathan J. Kovacs was convicted by a military judge of sexual assault of a child. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 30 months and to a dishonorable discharge.
- On Feb. 18 at a general court-martial convened at Fort Hood, Pfc. Carlton D. Sharpe was convicted by a military judge of two specifications of willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, two specifications of engaging in insubordinate conduct toward a noncommissioned officer, two specifications of failing to obey a general regulation, one specification of rape, one specification of assault and one specification of communicating a threat. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 55 months and to a dishonorable discharge.
- On Feb. 19 at a general court-martial at Fort Leonard Wood, Sgt. Craig A. Mathis was convicted by military judge of four specifications of knowingly executing a scheme or artifice to defraud a financial institution by wrongfully providing soldiers’ personal identifying information to financial institutions to receive a financial benefit. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-4, to forfeit $500 in pay per month for three months, to be restricted for 60 days to the limits of Fort Leonard Wood and to perform hard labor without confinement for 90 days.
- On Feb. 20 at a general court-martial at Fort Hood, Spc. Macke L. Bertha was convicted by a military judge of four specifications of false official statements and three specifications of larceny. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1 and to be confined for 179 days.
- On Feb. 23 at a general court-martial at Fort Riley, Pfc. Matthew D. Dressler was convicted by a military judge of three specifications of sexual assault of a child. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1 and to a dishonorable discharge.
- On Feb. 23 at a special court-martial convened at Fort Hood, Pvt. Monte P. Whitford was convicted by a military judge of one specification of absence without leave terminated by apprehension. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 120 days and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 24 at a general court-martial at Fort Hood, Spc. David C. Robinson was convicted by a military judge, contrary to his pleas, of two specifications of sexual assault. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 30 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 26 at a general court-martial at Fort Hood, Spc. Donovan Scott was convicted by a military judge of multiple specifications of assault and one specification of communicating a threat. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 42 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 27 at a general court-martial convened at Fort Hood, Pvt. Joshua T. Blazer was convicted by a military judge of one specification of violating a lawful order, one specification of sexual assault and one specification of broadcasting sexual images without consent. The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for 30 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
Fourth Judicial Circuit
- On Feb. 9 at a general court-martial at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Pvt. Harley J. Alexander was convicted of one specification of conspiracy to commit larceny, two specifications of desertion, four specifications of wrongful use or distribution of marijuana, and one specification of larceny. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for one year and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 9 at a general court-martial at Fort Bliss, Texas, Spc. Jesse A. Browder was convicted by a military judge of contempt toward a noncommissioned officer and possession of child pornography. The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for 13 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 11 at a general court-martial at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey, California, Staff Sgt. Jorge F. Acevedo was convicted by a military panel consisting of officer and enlisted members of one specification of willfully and wrongfully inveigling and holding a person against her will. The accused was acquitted of five specifications of sexual assault, two specifications of forcible sodomy and one specification of assault. The members sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for one year and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 11 at a general court-martial at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Sgt. Christopher R. Calma was convicted by a military judge of two specifications of absence without leave, one specification of dereliction of duty, one specification of failure to obey a general order and seven specifications of wrongful use or possession of a controlled substance. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 15 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 11 at a general court-martial at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Pfc. Alexander E. Denson was convicted by military judge of one specification of false official statement, four specifications of aggravated sexual assault, one specification of assault with force likely to produce death or grievous bodily harm, seven specifications of simple assault and two specifications of communicating a threat. The accused was acquitted of one specification of aggravated sexual assault and one specification of assault with force likely to produce death or grievous bodily harm. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for 68 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 11 at a special court-martial at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Sgt. 1st Class Keith L. Shell was convicted by a military panel of one specification of false official statement and one specification of larceny. The members sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-5 and to forfeit $2,083 in pay per month for 12 months.
- On Feb. 12 at a special court-martial at Fort Bliss, Pfc. Jarrett S. Best was convicted by a military judge of absence without leave, larceny and forgery. The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for 12 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 12 at a general court-martial at Wheeler Army Airfield, Sgt. Michael A. Covey was convicted by a military judge of two specifications of willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, one specification of the drunken operation of a vehicle, one specification of assault by means likely to produce death or grievous bodily harm, one specification of assault consummated by a battery and one specification of communicating a threat. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 25 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 12 at a special court-martial at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Staff Sgt. Christopher M. Erickson was convicted by a military panel consisting of officer and enlisted members of two specifications of selling military property of the U.S. and two specifications of larceny. The members sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-4, to forfeit $850 in pay per month for one year and to be confined for 120 days.
- On Feb. 12 at a general court-martial at Fort Carson, Colorado, Staff Sgt. John W. Pfeffer was convicted by a military judge of false official statements and larceny of military property of more than $500. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-4, to be restricted for two months and to perform hard labor without confinement for three months.
- On Feb. 13 at a general court-martial at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Staff Sgt. Shareef S. Abdullah was convicted by a military judge of three specifications of sexual assault and one specification of abusive sexual contact. The accused was acquitted of four specifications of abusive sexual contact. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for six years and to a dishonorable discharge.
- On Feb. 17 at a general court-martial at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Spc. Casey J. Canfield was convicted by a military judge of two specifications of failure to obey a lawful order, one specification of assault consummated by a battery, one specification of assault consummated by a battery upon a child under the age of 16, one specification of aggravated assault upon a child under the age of 16 and two specifications of aggravated assault. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 30 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 17 at a general court-martial at Camp Henry, South Korea, Spc. Nicholas J. Majetich was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his plea, of one specification of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 15 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 17 at a special court-martial at Fort Huachuca, Pvt. Christian R. Reeves was convicted by a military judge of one specification of conspiracy to commit larceny, one specification of absence without leave, one specification of failure to obey a lawful order, one specification of wrongful use of marijuana and one specification of larceny. The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for 10 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 18 at a general court-martial at Army Garrison Yongsan, South Korea, Spc. Steven V. Dang was convicted by a military judge of one specification of possession of child pornography. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 20 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 19 at a general court-martial at Fort Bliss, Sgt. Garrett B. Singleton was convicted by a military judge of violating a general regulation, two specifications of maltreatment and two specifications of assault consummated by battery. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 15 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 19 at a general court-martial at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Master Sgt. Jeremiah K. Smith was convicted by military judge of one specification of failure to obey a regulation and one specification of false official statement. The accused was acquitted of one specification of failure to obey a regulation, two specifications of maltreatment and four specifications of abusive sexual contact. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-7.
- On Feb. 23 at a general court-martial at Camp Casey, South Korea, Spc. Joseph A. Warren was convicted by a military judge of one specification of false official statement, one specification of the wrongful use of a controlled substance, one specification of aggravated assault, one specification of assault consummated by battery and one specification of communicating a threat. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 17 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 24 at a special court-martial at Fort Irwin, California, Sgt. Nicholas J. Patenaude was convicted by a military judge of one specification of frauds against the U.S. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to pay a fine of $5,000 and to be confined for 90 days.
- On Feb. 25 at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bliss, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jason E. French was convicted by a military judge of disobeying an order, wrongful possession of a controlled substance and larceny. The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for six months and to be dismissed from the service.
- On Feb. 25 at a general court-martial at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Staff Sgt. Timothy D. Worlds was convicted by a military judge, contrary to his pleas, of one specification of aggravated assault and five specifications of assault consummated by a battery. The accused was acquitted of three specifications of sexual assault and one specification of maiming. The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 23 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 26 at a general court-martial at Fort Carson, Warrant Officer 1 Daniel A. Romero was convicted by a military judge of false official statement, aggravated sexual assault and adultery. The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for seven months and to a dishonorable discharge.
- On Feb. 26 at a general court-martial at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Spc. Dakota S. Simmons was convicted by a military judge of three specifications of willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer and four specifications of assault consummated by a battery upon a child under the age of 16. The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for 34 months and 15 days, and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 27 at a general court-martial at Army Garrison Yongsan, Pvt. Jauvier V. Davis was convicted by a military panel consisting of officer and enlisted members of one specification of assault. The members sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit $1,546 in pay per month for two months, to be restricted for 60 days to the garrison limits, to perform hard labor without confinement for 60 days and to be reprimanded.
- On Feb. 28 at a general court-martial at Fort Carson, Sgt. 1st Class Edgar A. Alvarado was convicted by a military judge of adultery. The military judge sentenced the accused to be restricted for two months, to forfeit $500 in pay per month for two months and to perform hard labor without confinement for two months.
Fifth Judicial Circuit
- On Feb. 11 at a general court-martial at Vilseck, Germany, Pvt. Timothy Leybovsky was convicted by military judge of one specification of wrongful distribution of heroin and one specification of wrongful introduction of heroin onto an installation used by the armed forces. The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for 11 months and to a bad-conduct discharge.
- On Feb. 21 at a general court-martial at Vilseck, Pvt. Pierre C. Scott was convicted by military judge of one specification of fraudulent enlistment, one specification of desertion, one specification of fleeing apprehension, one specification of sexual assault and one specification of resisting apprehension. The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for nine years and to a dishonorable discharge.
- On Feb. 26 at a general court-martial at Vilseck, Spc. Joshua L. Ray was convicted by military judge of one specification of wrongful use of heroin, one specification of wrongful use of opium while receiving special pay, one specification of wrongful distribution of heroin, one specification of wrongful introduction of heroin onto an installation used by the armed forces and one specification of wrongfully impeding an investigation. The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for 191 days and to a bad-conduct discharge.