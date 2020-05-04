Two JBLM soldiers arrested in connection to homicide

Two soldiers stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old on April 25.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raylin D. James and Joshua Q. Gerald, both 20-year-old privates, as suspects in the murder of Leroy Scott, who was found dead in a local creek. Law enforcement said the two soldiers were arrested without incident in Pierce County, 50 miles south of Seattle.

“The victim and suspects were connected to Kittitas County through some mutual friends and were said to have been attending a party in Ellensburg on the night of the murder," Sheriff Clay Myers said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing.”

County records show both men are being held under the offense of first degree murder. They are in the custody of the Kittitas County Corrections Center. The two soldiers could not be reached for comment, and attorneys were not listed for them.

Myers declined to detail what made James and Gerald suspects in the case. I Corps spokesperson Lt. Col. Neil Penttila confirmed the two men were currently stationed at JBLM with the 555th Engineer Brigade.

Gerald entered the Army in June 2018 and arrived at JBLM the following December. He served as an automotive logistics specialist.

James entered the Army in May 2018 and arrived at JBLM in September of that year. He served as a horizontal construction engineer.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said that Scott, though originally from Louisiana, had ties to Washington through Fort Lewis, but did not elaborate. He was not employed by the military at the time of his death, however.