South Carolina National Guard lieutenant who died in non-combat incident on Bagram identified

The Pentagon announced the death of a U.S. soldier on Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, Thursday morning.

1st Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman, 25, from Spartanburg, South Carolina, died from a non-combat-related incident on Tuesday, the Defense Department said in a press release. Officials said the incident is under investigation, and did not release any other details on the cause of death.

A defense official said the death was not COVID-19 related.

Bowman was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, based out of Newberry, South Carolina, according to the release. The unit is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade with the South Carolina National Guard.

Capt. Jessica C. Donnelly, a unit spokesperson, did not immediately respond to a request seeking a picture and service history for the deceased soldier.

This year, there have been a total of four non-combat deaths in Afghanistan among U.S. troops, as well as four deaths caused by hostile forces, according to Pentagon figures. Eleven U.S. troops have also been wounded in action.